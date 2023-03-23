BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Viewers have sent images to 17 News of a second funnel cloud spotted in the Bakersfield area this week.
The images were sent to 17 News Thursday afternoon. The funnel cloud was spotted at around 2 p.m. south of Bakersfield, according to viewers. One viewer sent a photo near Wind Wolves Preserve. Video shared with 17 News by Meredith Bell was posted to Autonomy Farms’ Instagram account.
On Tuesday, a funnel cloud was spotted by residents in northwest Bakersfield as a thunderstorm passed through the area.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Montebello in Los Angeles County.
The National Weather Service says tornadoes are “violently rotating columns of air, extending from a thunderstorm, which are in contact with the ground.” No tornadoes were reported in Bakersfield.