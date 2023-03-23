BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Viewers have sent images to 17 News of a second funnel cloud spotted in the Bakersfield area this week.

The images were sent to 17 News Thursday afternoon. The funnel cloud was spotted at around 2 p.m. south of Bakersfield, according to viewers. One viewer sent a photo near Wind Wolves Preserve. Video shared with 17 News by Meredith Bell was posted to Autonomy Farms’ Instagram account.

On Tuesday, a funnel cloud was spotted by residents in northwest Bakersfield as a thunderstorm passed through the area.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Montebello in Los Angeles County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The National Weather Service says tornadoes are “violently rotating columns of air, extending from a thunderstorm, which are in contact with the ground.” No tornadoes were reported in Bakersfield.