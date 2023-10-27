BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Kern County mountain areas from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service Hanford.

The warning was issued due to a combination of critically dry fuels, low humidity levels and strong wind gusts that can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to NWS Hanford.

Officials say the warning is in effect from 3 a.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday. Outdoor burning is not recommended during this time.

Officials advise you to call 911 and remove yourself from the area if you see a wildfire because wildfires spread quickly and change direction.