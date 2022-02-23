BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the snow still falling Wednesday afternoon and cold temperatures expected to linger, chief weather forecaster Kevin Charette and 17 News at Noon anchor Elaina Rusk gave some tips on how to protect the four Ps:

People

Pets

Pipes

Plants

People not only refers to children and dressing them appropriately for the weather and having an extra blanket handy, but also making sure to check on any elderly neighbors who might be living alone and needing assitance.

Try and keep pets indoors. Kevin says, “If you’re cold, they’re cold.”

To keep pipes from freezing, wrap them in electric heating pad, warm them with an electric hair dryer or put a portable space heater in the area.

New plants, buds and blossoms are very fragile in these frigid temperatures. Wrap blankets around the base of any plants to ward away frost and refrain from watering them too close to freezing times.

A freeze warning is in effect in Kern County until 8 a.m. Saturday with temperatures in Bakersfield and around Kern County expected to be at or below freezing.