BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is hot today, it will be hot tomorrow and prepare for it to get hotter over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service starting Saturday, the greater Bakersfield area will see temperatures reaching 110 degrees.

An excessive heat warning will be in place from Saturday at 11 a.m. to Monday at 8 p.m., according to NWS officials.

The heat will peak Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The temperature will reach a high near 110 in the greater Bakersfield area Saturday and lows will be around 83 degrees, according to NWS officials.

The hot temperatures will peak Sunday with a high near 113 degrees in the greater Bakersfield area and lows around 85 degrees.

On Monday the greater Bakersfield area will see a high of 112 degrees and lows near 82 degrees, according to NWS officials.

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, limit time outdoors, check on relatives and neighbors and stay in an air-conditioned room.

Officials say to take extra precautions if you need to work outdoors or spend time outside by wearing lightweight-fitting clothes.

If anyone is overcome by heat they should be moved inside to a cool area. If someone is suffering a heat stroke, it is an emergency, call 911.