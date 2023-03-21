BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As another storm makes its way through Kern County on Tuesday, thunderstorms and rain fell on and off in Bakersfield, with a possible funnel cloud visible from the northwest.

There were reports of hail in the northwest and thunder that was heard throughout Bakersfield just after noon. One viewer shared a video of a possible funnel cloud visible from an area near Renfro and Hageman roads.

The cloud formation was not a tornado, but possibly a funnel that formed from cold air, 17’s Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said.

The National Weather Service makes a determination of funnel cloud formations and has not confirmed a funnel cloud formation in Bakersfield.