Today, temperatures in most parts of Kern County once again fell below the average. In Bakersfield, the high temperature reached 51° which was 7° lower than the average of 58. As for tonight, there will be a freeze watch in effect until tomorrow morning. Temperatures on the valley floor may drop into the 20s, and even the teens in some mountain areas. Looking ahead to the weekend, it is expected to be mostly dry, with a slight possibility of showers on Sunday. In terms of the weather forecast for next week, there is a projected warming trend towards the middle and end of the week. Additionally, tomorrow’s air quality is expected to be moderate with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 55.