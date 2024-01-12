A freeze warning will remain in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. tomorrow morning for some parts of Kern County, particularly north of Bakersfield, impacting areas such as Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, Delano, Shafter, and Wasco.

It is essential to take the necessary precautions to protect plants from the cold and ensure the well-being of our pets. Tomorrow, we can expect temperatures in the mid-50s throughout Kern County, accompanied by mostly sunny skies. There is a forecast of precipitation arriving on Saturday night, continuing into Sunday morning, with a mere 20% chance. This will then lead to dry conditions in the afternoon.

Fortunately, air quality will be excellent tomorrow, with an AQI of 46. Looking ahead, we can anticipate a warm-up next week, culminating in temperatures nearing 70 degrees by the end of the work week.