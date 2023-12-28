Today, Kern County experienced weather reminiscent of spring, as Bakersfield reached a temperature of 71°. This temperature fell just 2° short of the existing record set back in 1977. However, we predict that weather conditions will change as early as tomorrow night. Rainfall is expected to arrive in Kern County late tomorrow night, and it may persist until Saturday, possibly lingering until Sunday morning. We anticipate that up to .40 inches of rain could accumulate during this period. On New Year’s Day, the weather is expected to be mostly dry, with temperatures in the upper 50s, which is typical for this time of year. Tomorrow, there should be a slight improvement in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to a moderate level of 97.