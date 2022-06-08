DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Severe weather is hitting the Miami Valley Wednesday evening.

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.

Below are pictures submitted by viewers of the weather in their area:

(Photo/Brenda Walker)

(Photo/Chrissy Nicole)

Tornado sighting. (Photo/Sharon Stringfellow)

(Photo/Richard Callison)

(Photo/Richard Callison)



You can send in pictures and video of weather in your area here. Stay with 2 NEWS as this severe weather develops.