BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17 News viewer sent in a photo of a funnel cloud forming above the Arvin area Thursday. This is the third funnel cloud seen in Kern County this month.

Photo courtesy of Derek Vaughn

The photo was taken near Comanche Road at Edison Highway and was sent to 17 News just before 3 p.m.

Over the past several weeks, a few funnel clouds have been spotted in the Kern County area. Just a week ago another viewer sent in a photo of a funnel cloud forming near the Wind Wolves Preserve area.

