Northern Kern County school districts with fog delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Enough fog has rolled in north of Bakersfield putting both Delano school districts on two-hour fog delays, as well as Pond School District in Wasco.

Both Delano Elementary School District and Delano Joint Union High School Districts are on two-hour fog delays this morning.

Pond School District is also on a two-hour fog delay.

For more information and to check if your school district has a fog delay you can go to Kern Alert Line.

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

