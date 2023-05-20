BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Kern River Valley Saturday afternoon.

Thunderstorms of this caliber have the potential for heavy localized rain, which could lead to rapid snowmelt at the higher elevations, causing flooding concerns.

Radar indicates quarter-size hail can fall with this storm, along with potentially damaging 60 miles per hour winds.

The NWS suggests to seek shelter and stay inside sturdy structures and stay away from windows. Cloud to ground lightning has been reported with this thunderstorm.

It is recommended to keep a phone nearby in the case of flooding.