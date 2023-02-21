BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is bracing for a cold winter storm, moving in late Tuesday night and with it, expected to bring rain and an estimated 2 feet of snow to mountain communities.

Commuters in Kern should prepare to make last-minute plans as the dual storms are likely to close I-5 over the Grapevine and the Highway 58 pass to Tehachapi.

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Grapevine and Tehachapi area from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Saturday. Most of the snow is expected to fall from Thursday night through Friday evening. The weather service said 6 to 9 inches of snow is expected from 2,500 – 3,500 feet in elevation, and 9 to 18 inches of snow from 3,500 to 4,000 feet elevation. One to two feet of snow is expected to fall above 4,000 feet of elevation.

According to Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette, there is an outside chance a rain and snow mix make will make its way onto the valley floor.

The first storm will impact Central California Tuesday night into Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. Low elevation snow and chance of rain is expected in the San Joaquin Valley.

The second cold front will impact Kern County from Thursday evening into Saturday morning, with precipitation making landfall Thursday to Friday evening, the NWS said.

Strong Wind Advisory

A Blowing Dust Warning is in effect for Kern County desert areas from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Some of areas affected include: California City, Inyokern, Ridgecrest, Randsburg, Boron, Rosamond, and Edwards Air Force Base.

Northwest winds in the San Joaquin Valley are expected to reach 35-55 mph, gusting to 85 miles per hour Tuesday. The NWS said drivers should avoid large trucks and tractor trailers on the road, hold on to the steering wheel with both hands, and slow down. Blowing dust through the desert could create extremely low visibility.

The service advises motorists to prepare for possible power outages and steer clear of trees, powerlines, and other structures than can fall onto roadways.