BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the first major storm rolls into Kern County, some areas may be seeing some snow this week.

Bakersfield will probably not be one of them.

The last time Bakersfield saw snowfall was on Jan. 25, 1999.

The city got around six inches of snow with even more in some areas. The snow caused school closures and many kids took to building snowmen in their front yards instead.

17 News archive photos (Jan. 25, 1999)

The conditions must be very specific for it to snow in Bakersfield, and are very unlikely.

17 News Meteorologist Elaina Rusk said cold air must be established followed closely by precipitation. For example, back to back storms.

The rare 1999 snow day has been fondly remembered over the years.