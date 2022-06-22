As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Kern County firefighters were on the scene of two brush fires–one southeast of Interstate 5 and the other at Edmonston Pumping Plant Road–according to a tweet by the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD said the fires may have been started by lightning. Together, the fires have grown to burn more than 35 acres.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County.

Firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs, but thanks to a strong response and heavy rain in the area, the fire was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across town. One palm tree caught fire on Pesante Road in east Bakersfield and forced residents to evacuate from their homes briefly.

17 News’ Kevin Charette said to expect more unstable weather today.