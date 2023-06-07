BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overnight storm brought thunder and lightning to parts of Kern County as a storm moved through our area overnight.

A 17 News viewer shared the video recorded from his home in south Bakersfield.

For the second night in a row, thunderstorms moved through Kern County bringing about a half inch of rain to the downtown Bakersfield area. Meadows Field measured a rain amount of .39 inches.

Forecaster Kevin Charette said there is a slight chance of more rain into Wednesday afternoon. Areas in northeastern Kern County could see more thunderstorms as well.