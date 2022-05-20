It’s going to be a great Friday in Kern County. Temps in the Valley will be about 10 degrees cooler today and in the mid 80’s for Bakersfield. High pressure will gradually build back by the end of the weekend, into next week. By Wednesday we will be near 100. I also want congratulate my Northwest Baseball Yankees. I even have a blooper in this. I used to coach the Rangers for many many years, and today I accidently called my Yankees the Rangers. I won’t live this down for many years. They went 18-0 on the season. Well done boys!