Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 17, morning drizzle and partly cloudy skies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are ending our work week with some morning drizzle and mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds will be hanging around most of the day, with Valley temps in the lower 50’s.

The Mountain areas should be sunny today, but some morning fog is hanging around the Tehachapi area before skies clear by afternoon.

On a side note, big news from Alta Sierra Ski Resort! They will open Monday for the first time this season. Ticket office opens at 8am!I will be out on vacation until December 27, but I want to wish all of you a very merry Christmas!