Kern desert to reach near-freezing temperatures Wednesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County desert area may drop to near-freezing temperatures Wednesday night.

On Monday the the U.S. National Weather Service Hanford Office posted a map with temperatures almost reaching freezing on its Facebook, warning residents to prepare for the drop in temperatures.

The post said to take pets inside, wrap outdoor plumbing and cover your exposed plants that are at risk due to the cold temperatures.

