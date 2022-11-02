BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During this winter season, there are a few things Kern County residents should keep in mind to remain safe.

Bookmark this page for tips on staying safe on the roads, emergency numbers and water restriction reminders.

Safe driving tips

Winter storms may cause dangerous driving conditions, here are some tips from insurance companies to keep you and others safe:

According to the AAA website before driving make sure to:

Never warm up your vehicle in an enclosed area.

Make sure your tires have plenty of tread and are properly inflated.

Keep at least a half tank of fuel in your tank.

Keep items such as extra food and water, a glass scraper, blankets, medication and warm clothing in your vehicle.

Do not use cruise control when driving on slippery roads.

Beware of hydroplaning

According to State Farm, it does not take much to hydroplane. Driving 35 miles per hour or greater with one-twelfth of an inch of water on the road can cause hydroplaning. If your tires are worn this increases the risk.

In case of hydroplaning, slow down by taking your foot off the accelerator and slowly begin turning your wheel in the direction in which you are hydroplaning, this helps your tires realign with the vehicle.

Stay alert

Be cautious and pay attention to what is happening. The State Farm website says to drive defensively and check around your vehicle and blind spots.

Emergency numbers

If you run into issues during a storm, here is a list of non-emergency numbers to call provided by the City of Bakersfield:

If there is any emergency call 9-1-1.

For blocked storm drains call 661-326-3111 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

For downed trees or branches call 661-326-3866 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

For street light and traffic signal outages call 661-326-3781 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

For any after-hours emergencies call 661-327-7111.

Water restrictions

And with the rain comes some mandatory water restrictions in the city.

If the city receives a measurable amount of precipitation outdoor water usage is prohibited during the rain and 48 hours after, according to city officials.

City officials said landscape and turf watering are limited to three days a week and only between 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Your three days of watering depends on your address number, according to city officials. If you reside at a property with an odd number your watering days are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. If you reside at a property with an even number your watering days are Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

City officials said there is no watering on Mondays.