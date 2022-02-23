BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow, rain and hail began falling on Kern County Tuesday night impacting traffic on many of the major passes.

As of Tuesday morning, snow was still falling on areas of Kern County but will start to taper off by later afternoon.

But how much precipitation did the area see so far?

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, chief weather forecaster Kevin Charette estimated about 6-8 inches of snow to have fallen on Tehachapi over night. He also estimated Frazier Park over Grapevine saw around 1-2 inches of snow overnight.

As for rain, as of 11 a.m., Kevin says Bakersfield picked up .11″ of rain and a few showers could still fall until later this afternoon.

As of 10 a.m., reports from the National Weather Service said Chagoopa Plateau in Sequoia National Park got 8 inches of snow overnight.

Charlotte Lake in Fresno County reportedly got 3.9 inches and Upper Burnt Corral in Fresno County reportedly saw 5.1 inches of snow over night.

Lodgepole in Tulare County reportedly saw 8 inches of snow overnight.

A winter weather advisory is in place until 4 p.m. Wednesday. A freeze warning is also in place until 8 a.m. Saturday.