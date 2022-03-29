BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is seeing more rain than it usually does this time a year. On Monday, heavy rainfall hit Bakersfield with nearly half an inch of rain, according to KGET’s chief weather forecaster Kevin Charette.

Places such as Buttonwillow, Taft, Shafter, Wasco, and Arvin saw slightly high levels of rain, but Tehachapi got more than an inch of rain, more than double than in Bakersfield.

Arvin: .55″

Bakersfield: .47″

Buttonwillow: .60″

Delano: .51″

Frazier Park: 1.19″

Lake Isabella: .17″

Mojave: .36″

Shafter: .54″

Taft: .68″

Tehachapi: 1.08″

So far this month, Bakersfield has had more than 1.35 inches of rain. Normally at this time, Bakersfield is at about an inch of total rainfall for the month, according to Charette.

Now, all the moisture has moved on to the east and clouds will start to thin out more and more as the day goes on. Wednesday will call for sunny skies.