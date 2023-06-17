SAN DIEGO — Monsoon season began in Southern California this week and the National Weather Service is bringing awareness to the possible impacts of debris flows in the region.

As the seasons shift, monsoon weather patterns are more likely to occur. When it comes to areas in the US Southwest, monsoonal flow draws in warm, moist air from Mexico that then produces periodical thunderstorms from mid-June until the end of September.

NWS says these weather events can cause bouts of heavy rain that then creates flash flooding. In areas that have “burns scars,” or terrain with scorched soil and vegetation caused by wildfires, this flooding can bring notorious debris flows.

The burned soil can be as water repellant as pavement, according to NWS, so chaos could occur during periods of high intensity, short duration rainfall. This is especially true for steep sloped area with “burn scars.”

Under the influence of gravity, NWS says masses of left behind debris could flow at speeds reaching as high as 100 mph. This could damage or destroy anything that’s in its path.

Even if the wildfire may have occurred two years earlier, weather officials say these areas are still prone to have debris flows during monsoon season. NWS says those who live in areas near “burn scars” need to be prepared.

Weather officials have encouraged residents to be “weather aware,” so they know what’s going on in their region. For instance, if there is monsoonal rains or thunderstorms on the forecast, it’s advised to avoid traveling in areas that may cover with water.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” is the motto NWS encourages motorists to follow.

Another recommendation is to have an emergency preparedness kit ready and on hand. Recommended items in these kits includes water, non-perishable food, a first aid kit, batteries, a wrench, a whistle, a radio, a flashlight and a working cell phone.

Weather officials explained that these items could come in handy in the event that you have to wait out a storm in a safe area, away from flooding and potential debris flows.

Lastly, NWS has encouraged residents in the US Southwest to take all warnings and evacuation orders seriously. Here’s a look at two common hazard alerts to look out for during monsoon season:

— Flood Warning: This is issued when flooding is either happening or imminent. In these scenarios, NWS says some roads will flood and it’s encouraged to move to higher grounds. Motorist should never drive through flooded roads, according to weather officials.

— Flood Watch: This is issued when flooding is possible. Through it may not always occur, this hazard alert means motorist and residence in areas with “burn scars” should use extra caution. NWS says people should be prepared to seek higher ground if needed.

Keeping your eyes on the latest watches, warnings and other weather advisories in your area will help to keep safe during monsoon season.