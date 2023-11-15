BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High winds have picked up throughout Bakersfield Wednesday kicking up lots of dust and lowering air quality. Windy conditions are expected to last until the evening.

During 17 News at Noon, Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette explained temperatures are in the lower 80s and winds are heading south-southeast at about 23 mph.

The winds will calm in the evening and rainfall will settle the gray dust around the county, he said.

Adventist Health Bakersfield cameras show dust that got kicked up by dust over downtown Bakersfield.

Charette says it is suggested to wear a face mask outside if you suffer from allergies and asthma.

The San Joaquin Air Valley District advises sensitive individuals should reduce prolonged and vigorous outdoor activities.

The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic advisory for high winds and dust causing low visibility throughout Kern County.

The highway patrol advises to slow down and drive safely.

The National Weather Service Hanford says strong wind gusts are expected in Grapevine until 7 p.m. Wednesday.