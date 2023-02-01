BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County.

It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell throughout the county.

Storm damage was extensive throughout the state, triggering hundreds of landslides.

According to the National Weather Service site located at Meadows Field Airport, Meadows Field in Bakersfield saw 1.97″ of rain compared to .01″ in January 2022.

17’s Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette, accumulated rain totals from different areas in Kern County.

Kern County rain totals:

– Delano: 2.96″

– Wasco: 3.08″

– Arvin/Lamont: 2.26″

– Tehachapi: 4.58″

– Lake Isabella: 7.06″

– Frazier Park: 6.79″

– Mojave: 3.21″

The rain overall has helped Kern County move out of the most severe drought conditions.

In December 2022, the U.S. Drought Monitor listed Kern being in “exceptional” and “extreme” drought. Conditions improved according to the latest January readings listing western Kern County being in moderate drought and eastern Kern County being in “severe” drought.