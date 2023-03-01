BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January was a very wet month and a series of extremely rare and strong storms brought even more needed rain to Bakersfield in February.

Bakersfield is well above the average for seasonal rain totals this year. For the month of February, Bakersfield picked up 2.44 inches of rain — that is 1.26 inches above the monthly average which is 1.18 inches.

So far in Bakersfield in 2023, 4.41 inches of rain has fallen. That number is 2.04 inches above the average of 2.37 inches.

Since the water year began on Oct. 1, Bakersfield has collected 6.76 inches of rain — 2.50 inches above the yearly average of 4.26 inches. The water year spans Oct. 1 to Sept. 1 in Bakersfield.

But don’t stress out too much, spring is right around the corner. Spring begins on March 20.