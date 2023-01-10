As the Pacific storm begins to depart Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear.

KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large sinkhole in Chatsworth that swallowed two vehicles, collapsing hillsides along Mulholland Drive, and downed trees and powerlines in many other areas.

Rainfall amounts over 24 hours ranged from 3″ in metro Los Angeles to more than 12″ at higher elevations in Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service.

While the latest “atmospheric river” is moving east, four more are headed for California over the next 10 days.