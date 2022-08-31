BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Wednesday marks the beginning of an excessive heat wave that can quickly move from an inconvenience to severe life threatening conditions.

Afternoon highs will remain extremely hot for the first part of next week, according to 17 News’s Chief Weather Forecaster Kevin Charette. Charette added that Sunday through Tuesday will feature highs as much as 15 degrees above average for the beginning of September.

People are being warned to stay indoors in air-conditioned locations when possible during the hottest hours of the afternoon and be sure to keep an eye on pets and vulnerable family members.

Here are some tips on recognizing heat related illnesses:

Heat exhaustion

Faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool & pale

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid or weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Get into A/C, drink water, and use a cold compress

Heat stroke

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Body temp > 103 degrees

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, strong pulse

Loss of consciousness

Call 911

Pet Safety

Heat stroke: Excessive panting, discolored gums, and mobility problems are signs. If you see these signs seek veterinary attention immediately.

Shade & water: Protect your pets from the sun’s rays and keep them hydrated.

No cars: Never leave a pet in the car, not even with the window cracked open.

No asphalt: If it’s too hot for bare feet, it’s too hot for bare paws.

Limit exercise: Don’t let playful pets over exert themselves in the heat.

Stay up to date on the weather with KGET.