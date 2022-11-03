TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi.

City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops and may damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to city officials.

The City of Tehachapi advises that residents take steps to protect outdoor plants. To prevent possible bursting and freezing of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly, according to city officials. Officials advise to protect in-ground sprinkler systems from freezing drain them and cover above-ground pipes.