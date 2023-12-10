KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A freeze warning was placed into effect for areas of northwestern Kern County on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected in rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley, including Shafter, Delano, Lost Hills, Wasco and Buttonwillow.

Freezing temperatures are expected in these areas in each late night and early morning period for three to five hours through 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to NWS.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and NWS encourages residents to take the appropriate steps to protect pets and tender plants from the cold.