FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — Peak to Peak Mountain Charter school is closed and the El Tejon Unified School District is currently has a two-hour school delay Tuesday due to snow and ice.

Cuddy Valley Road is also closed above the first snow gate due to heavy snow as of 5 a.m., according to the county.

Frazier Park saw heavy wind Monday night. Snow should start to fall on Downtown Frazier Park by Tuesday afternoon.