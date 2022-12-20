BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple school districts have delayed starts this morning due to heavy fog in their areas.

The following school districts have fog delays:

Rosedale Union School District – Two hour fog delay

Buttonwillow Union School District – Two hour fog delay

Delano Joint Union High School District – Two hour fog delay

Richland School District – Two hour fog delay

Kern High School District – KHSD Buses Operating in the Shafter Area ONLY are on a 2 hour fog delay

Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District – Three hour fog delay

Centennial High School bus route #108 only – Two hour fog delay. All other buses are on a normal schedule.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.