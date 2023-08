BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A flood advisory was in effect for Kern County on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said the advisory was in effect due to a thunderstorm that could cause minor flooding in mainly rural areas of East Central Kern County.

The effect remained in place until 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to NWS.

NWS advises people to be aware of their surroundings and discourages driving on flooded roads during any flood advisory.