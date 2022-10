Photo provided by the National Weather Service website.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a flash flood warning in northeastern Kern County until 5 p.m.

Areas that may experience flash flooding include Lake Isabella and Wofford Heights, according to the weather service.

Thunderstorms may produce flash floods around and in the French Burn Scar, according to the weather service.

The weather service advises moving away from recently burned areas. Severe debris flow may be anticipated.