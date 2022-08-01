TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., has issued a flash flood warning for east central Kern County until 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The area includes Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Jawbone Canyon and Water Canyon, according to NWS.

At 12:46 p.m., doppler radars detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain, according to NWS. Flash flooding in the warning areas is ongoing.

A second flash flood warning has been issued in northeast Kern County for areas near Weldon, Calif., and Onyx, Calif., until 4:45 p.m. Monday.

NWS advises avoiding the area, especially if driving. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, NWS said.

Note: This story has been updated to include a second flash flood warning in effect.