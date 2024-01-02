BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first major rain and snow of the year has prompted the National Weather Service in Hanford to issue a Winter Storm Warning in the Sierra Nevada and a Winter Weather Advisory in Kern County through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect between 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Thursday for the Sierra while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Kern County mountain areas including the Tejon Pass, Tehachapi, Lake Isabella, Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 4,000 feet by Wednesday, forecasters said. The storm could bring anywhere between a quarter inch to a half inch of rain in Bakersfield and surrounding areas.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead, use alternate routes through the passes or avoid travel altogether. Up to an inch of snow is forecasted in Tehachapi along Highway 58 and in Lebec and Gorman along the Grapevine.

Officials said to remember to carry chains for tires, pack a flashlight, food, water and warm clothing in your vehicle.

Strong winds are also expected to impact travel along highways 58 and 14 below the Tehachapi Pass and Mojave for high profile vehicles, the weather service said.