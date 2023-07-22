BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An excessive heat warning is in effect for multiple cities and communities throughout Kern County as of July 22, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning found on the NWS website is in effect for Bakersfield, Wasco, Shafter, Tehachapi, Grapevine, Buttonwillow, Lost Hills and Delano. The warning is also in effect for several communities, including the Kern River Valley, Walker Basin and Frazier Mountain Communities.

According to NWS, temperatures are expected to reach up to 105 to 110 degrees. The warning is in effect until Sunday, July 23 at 11 p.m.

NWS recommends taking extra precautions while being outside, drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, avoiding the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. NWS also stated that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, NWS said. If you see someone showing symptoms of a heat stroke, NWS recommends calling 911 immediately.