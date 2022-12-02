BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we get closer to winter, the weather is definitely changing.

Starting tonight and continuing over the weekend, rain is supposed to move into the area. Also beware of high winds.

Blackouts, felled tree branches and downed power lines due to weather can be a problem for many, especially as temperatures continue to drop.

First: Don’t call 9-1-1. Well, call 9-1-1 only under certain circumstances. Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department told 17 News you should call 9-1-1 if there are downed trees or power lines across the roads or if they are trapping you in some way, or if you are in immediate danger or a life-threatening situation.

In a non-emergency situation, avoid calling 9-1-1. This can clog up the emergency line and may prevent people experiencing emergencies from getting through. Instead, try calling one of these non-emergency line to report a problem.

Here are some tips to prepare for potential power outages ahead of time from Pacific Gas and Electric: