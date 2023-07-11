BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As extreme heat is set to blanket Kern County and the San Joaquin Valley, there is one thing you should check on at home to keep as cool as possible.

Yes, if you have air conditioning, you are going to take it through its paces this weekend. But a ceiling fan can also provide some comfort amid scorching heat.

You will need to make sure it is spinning in the optimal way for the season. In the summer, it should rotate counterclockwise (right to left). In the winter, it should rotate clockwise (left to right).

When your ceiling fan rotates counterclockwise, it creates a downdraft, sending colder air down. You’ll feel it if you are standing or sitting underneath it. If you don’t feel the cool air, the fan’s blades are spinning in the wrong direction.

You will need to check your ceiling fan model’s manual to confirm how to change the blade rotating direction.

If you are also running your air conditioner, the fan circulating cooler air should allow you to turn up the thermostat a few degrees.

Health and weather officials advise people to avoid the outdoors if they can, but if they have to be outdoors to wear light, loose-fitting clothing, and to drink plenty of water even if they are not thirsty.

Temperatures are already forecast to be 109 on Saturday, 111 on Sunday and near 110 on Monday in Bakersfield. An Excessive Heat Watch is already is place from 11 a.m. on July 15 through 8 p.m. on July 17, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.