Dense fog advisory issued for Bakersfield area through 10 a.m. Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a dense fog warning for the Bakersfield area through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The dense fog overnight poses severe visibility issues for drivers with visibilities down to as low as 200 feet to 800 feet, forecasters said. The advisory is in place between Fresno and Bakersfield.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use low beam headlights and to keep plenty of distance from vehicles in front of them.

The advisory extends through major roads including Highway 99 between Fresno and the Interstate 5 split in Fort Tejon, and portions of I-5 from Fort Tejon through Avenal and Coalinga.

