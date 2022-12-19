BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the San Joaquin Valley due to fog that could cause hazardous driving conditions.

The advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, the National Weather Service in Hanford said. It is in place for the San Joaquin Valley and rural and open areas of the valley.

Forecasters said visibility could be down to near zero in some areas. Affected highways include Highway 99, 43 and Interstate 5 south of Coalinga.

Drivers are advised to slow down, use low beam headlights and keep a safe distance from vehicles in front of them.