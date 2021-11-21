Dense fog advisory in effect for portions of Kern County until 10 a.m. Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A dense fog advisory is in effect until Monday morning and motorists are urged to use caution on the road.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued the advisory for much of the San Joaquin Valley and highways including Highway 99. A map of the advisory shows it stretching to Highway 99 and Interstate 5 split in Fort Tejon. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.

The advisory also includes highways 43, 65.

Visibilities could drop to as low as 200 feet in some areas, the service said. Drivers are advised to drive slowly, use low beam headlights and keep a safe distance from other vehicles on the road.

Dense Fog Advisory for most of the San Joaquin Valley from 11 PM PST tonight until 10 AM PST Monday morning. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 99, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nRddqJMhEo — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) November 22, 2021

