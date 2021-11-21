Dense fog advisory in effect for portions of Kern County until 10 a.m. Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A dense fog advisory is in effect until Monday morning and motorists are urged to use caution on the road.
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued the advisory for much of the San Joaquin Valley and highways including Highway 99. A map of the advisory shows it stretching to Highway 99 and Interstate 5 split in Fort Tejon. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
The advisory also includes highways 43, 65.
Visibilities could drop to as low as 200 feet in some areas, the service said. Drivers are advised to drive slowly, use low beam headlights and keep a safe distance from other vehicles on the road.
Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette will have a full update and forecast during 17 News at Sunrise beginning at 5 a.m.