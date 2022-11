BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather.

Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?

The number one year for November rain was 1960, when we received 3.04″. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Bakersfield has picked up .32″ of rain for the month, so we just need 2.72″ to reach that record.