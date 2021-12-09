China Peak Ski Resort welcomes snow storm in preparation for its season opening

LAKESHORE, Calif. (KGET) — The first of the winter season’s storms hitting Kern County Thursday morning. We could see between .25-.50″ of rain and a few inches of snow in the Kern County Mountains above 5,500′. All passes will be snow free in Kern County.

In other areas of the state, however, snow is falling. China Peak Mountain Resort saw three inches of snow as of 5:45 a.m. and eight inches as of 9 a.m.

Thursday with consistent snow still falling. Resort officials said they were expecting at least another eight inches from this first storm.

Resort staff said they will begin snowmaking Thursday night and continue through the weekend preparing for their season opening this weekend.

Another large snow storm is forecasted to drop four feet of snow on China Peak next weekend, which officials said should open most of, if not the entire, resort by Dec. 17.