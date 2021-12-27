Caltrans warns about snow over Grapevine starting today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans is warning drivers about snowfall that will likely impact the Grapevine over Tejon Pass starting this afternoon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting from 1 to 2 inches of snow over Tejon Pass from this afternoon into Tuesday morning. They also warn drivers to expect delays.

Caltrans put out a tweet with tips for drivers who will be making the trip over the pass.

Caltrans suggests the following:

  • Plan ahead and check Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for current road conditions
  • Check you tire pressure and windshield wipers before leaving
  • Check the forecast and plan an alternative route
  • Slow down and watch out for public safety and highway workers
  • Keep blankets, snacks, water and a phone charger in the car

Caltrans is suggesting using Highway 101 as the designated alternate route in case the Grapevine closes.

