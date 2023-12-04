(FOX40.COM) — The 2023/24 water year began on Oct. 1 and the California Department of Water Resources is reporting a very slow start to what was forecasted to be a productive El Niño year.

On Dec. 1, DWR released its first water allocation forecast of the new water year based on current reservoir levels and an expectation of dry conditions.

So far, DWR is forecasting that 10% of requested water supplies will be met in 2024.

This forecast only looks ahead to water deliveries in 2024 and does not include existing water supplies or water captured in 2023.

It is based on precipitation in October and November, dry soils, runoff and storage in Lake Oroville as it is the largest reservoir in the State Water Project network.

“While we are hopeful that this El Niño pattern will generate wet weather, this early in the season we have to plan with drier conditions in mind,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “California’s water supply continues to benefit from our aggressive efforts last season to capture record rain and snow melt in our reservoirs and groundwater basins.”

DWR remains hopeful that this water year will follow the trend of previous water years that proceed to a water year of heavy rain and snowfall.

In 2017, DWR was able to fulfill 85% of water requests, but saw an initial forecast of 15% in 2018.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The same repeated in 2020 when a very wet 2019 allowed for 75% of water requests to be fulfilled and the initial forecast in 2020 was just 10%.

Currently, Lake Oroville is around 130% above its historic average for early December. Of the 17 reservoirs in the State Water Project, 15 are at or above 100% of their historic averages.