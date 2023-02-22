BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A blizzard warning has been issued for the Kern County mountains by the National Weather Service.

Weather service forecasters in Hanford issued the warning Wednesday for 11 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday for the communities of Tehachapi, the Grapevine, Frazier Park and Lebec as heavy snowfall and strong winds are expected.

Wind gusts could reach 65 mph and up to 3 feet of snow could fall in in the passes and higher elevations. Residents are asked to avoid travel, but if they must travel they should have an emergency kit in their vehicles.

Motorists should keep an extra flashlight, food and water with them in their vehicles in case of emergency.

The winter storm warning is in effect until Saturday at 4 p.m.