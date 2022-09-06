BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said it was going to be a record breaking day in Bakersfield, and it’s true, records have been broken.

As of 3 p.m. Bakersfield has reached 114 degrees.

This shatters two records in the books. The daily record for today Sept. 6th is 111 set in 1904. The second record is the all time September temperature which was 112 recorded September 3, 1955.

The hottest ever temperature recorded in Bakersfield is 118 recorded July 18, 1908.

This story will be updated as temperatures change, this information is true as of 3 p.m.