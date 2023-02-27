BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A series of storms has drenched Bakersfield adding to an already impressive rain total for 2023.

Bakersfield has received 4.23 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to the National Weather Service. By comparison, at this same time last year, Bakersfield had only received .12 inches — a 35x difference.

As of Monday, Bakersfield has received 2.26 inches of rain this month.

For the water year which began Oct, 1, 2022, Bakersfield has collected 6.58 inches of rain as of Feb. 25.

And records from the National Weather Service show Bakersfield is close to breaking a monthly rain total. Bakersfield is .03 inches from breaking a record set in 1978 for rain in February.

Even more rain is expected over the next few days with a third storm making its way through Kern County.