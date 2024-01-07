BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several areas of Kern County are seeing snow and ice Sunday morning following a winter storm.

The Alta Sierra Ski Resort in Wofford Heights said in a social media post Sunday that 12 inches of snow was recorded overnight.

Additionally, areas of Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club also saw snow during the storm, causing several roads to be closed by Kern County Public Works and California Highway Patrol:

Cuddy Valley Road is closed from the first snow gate south to the end of the road.

Tehachapi Willow Springs Road is closed from Highline Road to Backus Road.

Oak Creek Road is closed from the cement plane to Tehachapi Willow Springs Road.

Cameron Road is closed from Highway 58 to Tehachapi Willow Springs Road.

Cerro Noroeste Road and Mount Pinos Road are closed.

Lockwood Road is closed from Frazier Mountain Park Road to State Route 33.

Hudson Ranch Road is closed at State Route 33.

Parker Pass is closed from M-99 to M-107.

Chain control is also in effect at Frazier Mountain Park Road, according to CHP.

According to the National Weather Service, a freeze warning will remain in effect for Bakersfield, Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, Delano, Wasco and Shafter. Areas affected by a freeze warning also include the south end of the San Joaquin Valley and the southeast San Joaquin Valley.

Temperatures as low as 26 degrees are expected in rural areas, and temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected in urban areas, according to NWS. These warnings are expected to end on Jan. 9 at 8 a.m.